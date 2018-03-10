Whitby Museum offers new date for archive footage

Whitby Museum is delighted to have an extra date for the Moving North Coastal Screening Event, which had been cancelled for November due to the weather.

Due to the popularity of the event, the Yorkshire Film Archive (YFA) has been able to arrange an additional screening, at 10.30am on March 22.

You will be able to see footage of the Rohilla rescue attempt as well as excerpts of a TV show looking at the work of Leo Walmsley and Bram Stoker.

You can also see a 1924 appeal film for the Royal Naval Lifeboat Institution and a humorous home movie made by a professional saxophone player in a 1930s dance band, documenting a summer spent playing at the Spa.

Another piece of footage shows Whitby’s herring fishing industry in the 1970s, focusing on the Fortune family and their kipper business, as told by a local fisherman.

The YFA has put together a mix of archive footage offering a rare opportunity to take a journey through time revealing the rich film heritage, people and places of the Yorkshire coastline with Whitby centre stage.

Using amateur and home movies, travelogues and regional TV productions, the film archive curators have been working in partnership with the BFI’s Britain on Film project to preserve and digitise more Yorkshire film heritage collections.

Tickets £5 to include refreshments.

Booking is essential. Call into the museum, ring 01947 602908 or email manager@whitbymuseum.org.uk to reserve your place.

If you had already bought tickets for the afternoon or evening performances, which have sold out, you should have been advised of the new date. If you haven’t, please call the museum.