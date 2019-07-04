Whitby murder suspect Christopher Coakley admits manslaughter

A man charged with murder over the death of Whitby man Anthony Welford has admitted an alternative charge of manslaughter following his not-guilty plea to the more serious charge.

Christopher Coakley, 28, denied murder at a previous hearing at Leeds Crown Court but pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared back before the court on Wednesday.

Coakley, 28, from Nottinghamshire, was arrested following the incident outside the Porto Pizza takeaway shop in Windsor Terrace just after midnight on February 24.

Mr Welford, 47, was taken to hospital but died of his injuries four days later.

The Crown Prosecution Service accepted Coakley’s plea to manslaughter and the murder charge was dropped. Sentence was adjourned to July 25.

Coakley, of Palace Gardens, Clipstone Village, Mansfield, was remanded in custody until then.