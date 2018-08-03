Whitby mum and son go the distance

A mother and son, from Glaisdale, have recently completed the Coast2Coast cycle route from Whitehaven to Sunderland.

Nine-year-old, Fin Williams, decided to raise funds for Medic2Medic – a charity that supports doctors training in Malawi.

Home schooled Fin, felt that he missed out on “cool stuff” according to his dad, so decided he wanted to complete the 135-mile challenge.

Together with his mum, Rosanna Jones, who has completed the Coast2Coast before, they started their ride on July 14 and finished on July 18.

The pair raised around £200 for the charity.

Fin’s dad, Simon Williams, said: “Fin is a keen cyclist. He loves biking. He’s out on his bike nearly every day.”

Fin is now looking forward to doing more bike rides in the future as he really enjoyed his Coast2Coast adventure.

Throughout the four days cycling, Fin and Rosanna carried camping equipment on their bikes and camped at Keswick, Langwathby, Allenheads and Beamish along the way.