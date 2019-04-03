Whitby model Katy bids once more for Miss Teen British Isles title

An 18-year-old model from Whitby is having another shot at the Miss Teen British Isles title, having reached the final 12 last year.

Katy Ventress has been approached by the organisers and given the new title of Miss Yorkshire (North), again making it to the finals, which take place in Chester next month.

Having completed a course in hair and media make-up, Katy is now working with modelling agency TMA Management UK, which has Love Island stars on its books, for the next five years.

Part of her work saw her take part in a photoshoot in Nottingham, where models competed to become the face of urban clotheswear company Ratchet.

Katy is keen to help promote the Whitby area through her work and is delighted to have on board two local businesses, which have provided her with sponsorship for the past year – Neil Trillo and electrician Mike Clarkson.

Both had said they were keen to sponsor someone local who had the drive, ambition and determination to succeed in their chosen field.

Mum Rachael said: “Modelling comes with such a stereotypical view – you’ve got to be 6ft 5 and blonde, but that’s not the case.

“We do a lot of travelling but Katy is fiercely Whitby through and through.

“It’s a bigger and better title this year but she has a bit more experience under her belt and knows more what to expect.”

Katy, who also works part-time in Hunter’s sweet shop on Sandgate, is also having lessons in how to walk on the runway as she bids to bring the title back to Whitby.