Whitby men recognised in New Year Honours

Two men from the Whitby area have been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Frank Bull, 93, will receive a British Empire Medal for services to the Royal British Legion and the community in Whitby.

After training at Bletchley Park, he was shipped out to the Eastern Mediterranean, where he was a wireless operator in the field.

After five years’ service, he returned home to his job as auctioneer and estate agent and has spent 70 years supporting the Royal British Legion.

Between 1965 and 2008, a sum of more than £375,000 was raised in the Whitby district and, in 2015, he personally raised £493 in Alnwick.

At the age of 40, he joined the Whitby 41 Club and is still a member to this day.

He even held the role of National President in 1987 and, during his time, spearheaded a campaign to raise funds for the RNLI. This is another charity he supports and the club managed to raise enough funds to purchase four inshore lifeboats.

He actively supports the Whitby Methodist Church where he ran the youth club with his wife in the 1970s and 1980s to keep young people occupied. He now attends Alnwick Methodist Church and gives support as much as he can.

In 2008, he was made an honorary citizen of Whitby in recognition of his work in the local community and he is founder member of Whitby Round Table.

Albert George Dicken, 71, from Castleton, near Whitby, is also set to be honoured with an MBE. He founded the Albert Dicken Charitable Trust in 1977 which was then transferred to the Goshen Trust in 2007.

He is involved in many charitable organisations including the Butterwick Hospice where he has served as Chair of Trustees for almost 15 years.

Here, he spearheaded the development of the charity from a small day care centre through to a purpose-built 10-bed hospice, larger daycentre and children’s hospice. He has also been the driving force behind the Daisy Chain - an autism charity in Stockton. He volunteers his time, advice and his many contacts in the business world to support the cause.

The charity has raised its turnover from just over £800,000 to a nearly £1.5m. His involvement has enabled 1000 families who are affected by autism to be supported directly.

He has also supported Christians Against Poverty financially through the Trust and has invested in the pioneering and strategic initiatives of the charity.

He has also provided financial assistance and expertise to help establish Tees Valley Community Church and King’s Church, Darlington.