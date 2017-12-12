Whitby man raises funds for cancer unit that cared for him

A Whitby duo who starred on TV screens in the blind auditions of The Voice have launched a festive CD to give something back to the Head and Neck Cancer Unit at James Cook Hospital.

Pamela Wett and Rory Wilde, aka Wett ‘n’ Wilde, earned great praise from the judges with their rendition of “Where We Belong”, when they performed on the BBC show back in February 2016.

But just four months after their taste of fame, Rory was diagnosed with throat cancer and referred for treatment at James Cook.

The singer underwent radiotherapy on his lingual tonsil (back of the tongue) and had to have a feeding tube inserted into his stomach, but thanks to an early diagnosis he did not require any surgery on his throat.

“When I was first diagnosed I thought it was the end of the road for me,” he said.

“But the care I received was unbelievable.

“This is our way of giving something back.”

Pamela said: “We have already raised more than £3,500 for the unit and we hope everyone will buy a copy of this Christmas CD so we can donate even more!

“The CD includes a few traditional favourites such as Silent Night and We Wish You a Merry Christmas as well as one of our own songs.”

Julie Hunter, Macmillan Cancer Care Co-ordinator at James Cook, said: “The head and neck team have been overwhelmed by Pam and Rory’s fundraising efforts! They arranged a charity show in October and are continuing to raise funds for the benefit of other patients. We have all been enjoying their Christmas album and greatly appreciate all their support and commitment.”

The Charity Christmas Cracker CD can be bought online at wettnwilde.co.uk, from the South Tees Hospitals Charity Hub at James Cook Hospital or from the Windy Corner Tearoom and Bakery, The Parade, Whitby, priced at £5.