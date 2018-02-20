Whitby man arrested for alleged dangerous driving on the A171

Police are appealing for a witness to come forward after an incident of suspected dangerous driving on the A171 near Whitby this morning.

At 6.35am, a gold-coloured BMW on the A171 heading towards Whitby performed an overtaking manoeuver, causing an oncoming vehicle to swerve and take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

Officers are trying to identify the driver of the vehicle which had to take evasive action, which was travelling towards Guisborough, as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

The driver of the BMW, a 40-year-old Whitby man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Please select option 1 and quote reference number 12180029672.