Whitby lifeboat search for missing ferry passenger

Whitby's lifeboat was called to join a major search party to find a ferry passenger who was thought to have fallen overboard.

It was one of five lifeboats involved in a rescue mission, along with the Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter yesterday (Thursday March 9).

The ferry departed Amsterdam at 5.30pm Wednesday March 7 and arrived in Newcastle at 9.15am yesterday.

The passenger's absence was noticed when he failed to disembark.

All-weather lifeboats from Scarborough, Filey, Whitby, Hartlepool and Tynemouth took part in the search.

The casualty was not found and the search was called off.

At this time of year the sea temperature is at its lowest - around five degrees.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "If you see anyone injured or in distress on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.