Whitby lifeboat rushes to report of four people cut off by the tide

Whitby RNLI's inshore lifeboat sped to the rescue of four people cut off by the tide near Robin Hood's Bay.

The volunteer crew at were paged on Thursday afternoon after a report that two adults and two children were struggling at the foot of cliffs.

The inshore lifeboat launches. Picture Ceri Oakes/RNLI.

The lifeboat was launched to search the shoreline between Robin Hood's Bay and Boggle Hole while Whitby and Ravenscar Coastguard teams conducted a search on foot.

The quartet were spotted by the lifeboat crew as they attempted to climb their way to safety up a steep bank.

The RNLI passed on the location to the coastguard teams who managed to guide the four to safety onto the Cleveland Way footpath above.

Safety advice was given to the four people, who were unharmed in the incident.

Richard Dowson, station mechanic at Whitby RNLI said: "This was an excellent example of two rescue agencies working together and communicating, resulting in the safest outcome possible. We often train with the local coastguard team and it pays off when we can work together on these kind of call outs to ensure they are resolved quickly.

"Well done to the informant who made the call, as there isn't always such a happy ending when people are cut off by the tide."

When walking along the coast always check the tide times, access points and make sure you have a method of contacting the Coastguard (by calling 999) should you get into difficulty.