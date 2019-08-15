Whitby lifeboat rescues person and yacht after vessel loses power

Whitby RNLI helped a person who became stranded when his yacht lost power of the coast of Whitby.

The all weather lifeboat was launched on Monday night at 10pm.

The yacht was three miles east of Whitby with one person on board.

A volunteer crew member transferred to the vessel, a tow was established and it was brought safely into the harbour.

Whitby Coastguard assisted with bringing the vessel alongside.

A spokesman for the lifeboat said: "We would like to remind people to always check their equipment before setting out on a journey at sea and to always carry a means of calling for help.

"If you get into difficulty on the water you can alert the RNLI by calling 999 and asking for the coastguard."