Whitby Library to celebrate centenary of votes for women

On February 6, 1918, women in the UK over 30 years old were given the right to vote.

In this 100th year of commemoration – to the day – Whitby Library and Customer Service Centre will be opening its doors to a number of organisations to celebrate the occasion.

Various societies will be represented, displaying information, showing examples of their work, and crafts they make. The event runs from 11am to 6pm.

In attendance will be ladies from the Whitby Women’s Institute, the breast feeding clinic, community police force, local sports clubs, the county records office, local history group, knit and natter club, craft and chat group, Whitby Museum, and the voter’s registration office.

The Singing for Pleasure Group based in Castleton will be entertaining everyone with a variety of songs, many based on the women’s movement. The choir, led by Barbara Anderson, is on the lookout for new talent.

Representatives from local girl guiding groups will be there, and the Library Writers’ Group is performing special live readings of Empowerment poetry and prose from 5.15pm to 6.30pm.