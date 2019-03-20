Whitby Leisure Centre applies for alcohol licence to host special events, including live boxing and wrestling

Boxing and wrestling events could soon be coming to Whitby Leisure Centre.

Sports Leisure Management Ltd, which runs the centre in West Cliff, has applied to Scarborough Council to serve alcohol at the special events in the future.

The centre has stated it would intend to close at 10pm on Monday to Fridays and 6pm and 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays respectively as part of the premises licence application.

They would shift to midnight for times when an “event” is taking place under the proposals.

The application adds that alcohol would be served from 6pm to midnight on Fridays and 1pm until midnight on weekends.

Indoor sporting events would be available from 6pm to midnight Friday to Sunday with “boxing and wrestling entertainment” and live music events also allowed on Fridays and Saturdays until midnight and 11pm respectively.

The plans are now out to consultation until Thursday April 11.

The notice can be viewed at https://www.scarborough.gov.uk/whitby-leisure-centre-notice-application