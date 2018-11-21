Whitby lawyer Kirsty promoted to partner at Lupton Fawcett

Lupton Fawcett has promoted commercial property lawyer Kirsty Barsby, from Whitby, to partner.

Kirsty has worked in the York office of the Yorkshire law firm, which also has offices in Leeds and Sheffield, for more than 11 years.

The firm’s managing partner Jonathan Oxley said: “The promotion of Kirsty, as well as her colleagues Zoe Lang and Sarah Temple, is a great example of the career opportunities within Lupton Fawcett.

“All three of them have been with the firm for more than a decade, during which time they have made an excellent contribution.”