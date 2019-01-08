Whitby hotel to host NHS group meeting

The next Governing Body meeting for NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group (the CCG) will take place on Thursday January 24 at The Royal Hotel on the West Cliff.

The meeting, which is open to members of the public to observe only, will hear reports about the progress of specific initiatives being led by the CCG as well as information about finance and performance.

Dr Charles Parker, local GP and Clinical Chairman of the CCG, said: “Our Governing Body meetings enable us to review projects, discuss next steps and agree decisions for improving the future of local health services.

“Although Governing Body business meetings are held in public for observation, they are different from ‘public meetings’ as many agenda items require extensive discussion and attention from members.

“Members of the public are welcome to observe and submit questions for response, prior to the meeting.”

The meeting will open with a Q&A period of up to 10 minutes for members of the public to raise a particular matter or ask a question.

All items and questions must be submitted in advance by 5pm on Monday January 21.

Email hrwccg.hrwccgenquiries@nhs.net with any questions.

You can also write to NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group, Civic Centre, Stone Cross, Northallerton, North Yorkshire DL6 2UU.

The agenda and relevant papers will be available to view on the CCG website approximately a week before the meeting on the following page.

Visit www.hambletonrichmondshireandwhitbyccg.nhs.uk/governing-body-meetings to see more.

The meeting will start at 1.30pm.