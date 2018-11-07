Whitby Hospital redevelopment meeting postponed due to project costs being 'higher than anticipated'

A meeting to discuss the redevelopment of Whitby Hospital has been postponed due the costs of the project being 'higher than anticipated'.

Last month, the £12 million part demolition and refurbishment of Whitby Hospital was approved by Scarborough Borough Council's planning committee.

A meeting to discuss the full business case was scheduled for November 22. However, due to the cost of the project, which is 'higher than anticipated', it has now been postponed until next year.

Janet Probert, Chief Officer of NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group (the CCG) said: “The project team has recently met to discuss next steps with the redevelopment of Whitby Hospital.

“A strategic project document known as the ‘Full Business Case’ was due to be reviewed by the CCG’s Governing Body at a meeting scheduled for 22 November.

“The quotes from potential contractors who will be moving forward with the remodelling of the hospital are taking longer to come through and the costs are also higher than anticipated. The CCG and partners are therefore working together to look at opportunities to bring costs in-line with what was originally agreed.

“This therefore means that the Full Business Case will be reviewed at a Governing Body meeting which will be held in the Whitby area next year. Formal notification of the meeting will follow separately.

“This extra time will enable partners to continue to work closely together so the project can keep moving forward. The Whitby Hospital redevelopment remains a high priority for the CCG and we would like to thank staff, patients and local residents for their feedback and involvement so far.”

Public queries can be raised via whitbyf4f@nhs.net or HRW CCG, Civic Centre, Stone Cross, Northallerton DL6 2UU.