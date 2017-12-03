Whitby hoping for another top night at Fishing News awards

The Whitby area is hoping for a repeat of last year’s success at a national awards programme, which is once again on a quest to find the leading lights across UK and Irish commercial fishing.

The Fishing News Awards 2018 is calling on the public to nominate fishermen, ports, retailers and businesses in categories across all aspects of commercial fishing to celebrate the commitment, skills and innovation of those that have excelled in 2018.

Last year, Whitby landed a notable double, when Locker’s Fish won Fish Processor of the Year and Parkol Marine was victorious in the New Boat of the Year category for construction of the white fish trawler Resilient.

The duo were among four Whitby area companies nominated for awards in total, with the Whitby Catch and Whitby and Disrict Fishing Industry Training School also in with a shout of an accolade.

Sharing the coveted Young Fisherman of the Year award was 17-year-old Jordan Harrison, from Bridlington, who served his apprenticehsip in Whitby.

The awards next year will recognise excellence across categories that include Young Fisherman of the Year, Fishing Port of the Year, Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, with the ceremony due to take place in Aberdeen on May 24.

Nominations for the Fishing News Awards are now open and free to enter, with people being asked to nominate friends, family, crewmates, or even themselves, for one of these accolades.

All nominations must be received by Tuesday February 13 for consideration, with a shortlist of nominees revealed for most categories in late February.

David Linkie, Editor of Fishing News, said: “The UK fishing industry lands almost £1billion worth of seafood each year, so it’s important that we recognise those who go to great lengths – in very challenging conditions – to provide us with such fantastic produce.”

Whitby and District Fishing Insustry Training School held its own awards event recently, with the apprentice of the year won by Jonathan Garrett and the Arries-Ide Memorial Award, presented by Whitby Gazette Editor Ed Asquith to Shaun Topham.

The awards recognise the achievements of the school’s well-taught young seafarers.