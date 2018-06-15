Whitby Goth Weekend 'won't be hosting events at Whitby Pavilion' in October

The organisers behind Whitby Goth Weekend have confirmed that the festival will not be holding events at Whitby Pavilion in October.

They have claimed the announcement is the end result of 18 months of battling over the venue for the live music line-up.

Whitby Pavilion.

The organisers posted on Facebook: "I can confirm that Whitby Goth Weekend will not be hosting events at Whitby Pavilion this winter. The Goth Weekend is not defined by any one person, venue or activity. Its main objective for the last 24 years has been to provide a place for the lost and lonely to find friendship, cameraderie and a place to 'be'. It would be spiteful and egocentric to state events as cancelled on the basis of one venue."

They added: "Events of the last few days are the end result of an 18 month battle to provide a safe environment for our attendees. Our inability to secure ongoing contracted dates made it impossible to secure a premium line up and provide attendees with confirmed event dates.

"Whitby Goth Weekend remains fully committed to the UK Goth scene and small businesses in both Whitby and the alternative community without whom none of this would have been possible."

Most of the usual events are still planned including: The Bizarre Bazaar at Whitby Leisure Centre and the Brunswick Centre, Whitby Kustom Car Show, Abbey Wharf fringe events and the Goth football match. Other events are also set to be added.

A public meeting was called on Wednesday at the usual music venue, Whitby Pavilion, by owners SIV to “discuss potential plans and hear as many ideas to see how SIV can be a part of this important date in the Whitby events calendar”.



They appealed to interested stakeholders including councillors, community groups, the thriving local amateur dramatic groups, hotels and holiday accommodation and commercial event organisers for their views.

SIV told the Gazette last week that they were still planning to host events over Goth Weekend.



The event started in 1994 as a group of friends in the back room of the Elsinore pub who hoped to organise an alternative music festival.



It has since grown dramatically in size and popularity ever since.