Whitby Gazettes to star on James Martin cookery show

Your Whitby Gazette is set to star on an episode of BBC TV cookery show, James Martin’s Saturday morning.

Copies of the paper will be referred to by star chef James, as he will be speaking to fellow TV personality and Yorkshireman Sir Michael Parkinson, whose career began in newspapers.

On the show, which is being filmed on January 31, Mr Martin – a big fan of Whitby’s fish and chips and a recent visitor to The Magpie Cafe –will be making the dish for ‘Parky,’ served with one or two copies of the Gazette.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning sees the chef back on our screens to help kick off the weekend at his home.

Packed full of inspirational recipes and with big name guests from the world of entertainment, food and sport, the new series will come from James’ own kitchen, where guests and crew will gather around the counter as they cook and chat.

There are wine suggestions and reviews from viewers on location, well-known chefs from around the country beam in their favourite dishes and James takes cooking on TV to another level in an off-road car racing challenge. The episode is currently due to air on February 17.

Mr Martin recently tweeted a picture of a packed plate of fish and chips at the Magpie, captioned with the word “proper”.