Whitby Gazette to star on James Martin's Saturday Morning

The Whitby Gazette will take a starring role on Saturday's edition of hit-ITV cookery show James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

The celebrity chef will be joined by TV personality and fellow Yorkshireman, Sir Michael Parkinson, who began his career as a print journalist.

The Whitby Gazette will appear on James Martin's Saturday Morning.



Mr Martin is a big fan of Whitby’s fish and chips and recently visited The Magpie Cafe. He will be making the dish for ‘Parky,’ served traditionally in one or two recent copies of the Gazette.

Copies of the paper will also be referred to by star chef James as he helps kick off the weekend at his home.



Packed full of inspirational recipes and with big name guests from the world of entertainment, food and sport, the new series comes from James’ own kitchen, where guests and crew gather around the counter as they cook and chat.



There are wine suggestions and reviews from viewers on location, well-known chefs from around the country beam in their favourite dishes and James takes cooking on TV to another level in an off-road car racing challenge.



He will also be joined by chef Kenny Atkinson, catch the episode on ITV on Saturday from 9.30am. Mr Martin recently tweeted a picture of a packed plate of fish and chips at the Magpie, captioned with the word “proper”.