Whitby Gazette editor Ed Asquith has taken the paper to another new level ... at the -18C top of the world’s highest free-standing mountain, Kilimanjaro in East Africa – more than 19,000ft (5,895m) above sea level.

Ed, who undertook the trip with Whitby friends, is also editor of The Scarborough News.

Send us your pictures of the Gazette, O2 Yorkshire Paper of the Year 2017, on tour!