Whitby flood wall plan gets the go-ahead

A scheme to build a flood deflector wall at Whitby’s historic West Pier to protect businesses has been granted final planning approval.

Whitby Town Council had objected to the 50cm high wall that is replacing a planned flood gate that was previously approved for the area.

Scarborough Council’s planning committee granted permission for the new wall at its meeting earlier this month on the basis that no further objections were received before the consultation expiry date on April 19.

Historic England gave its backing to the scheme but following the committee meeting an objection was received from a member of the public who worried about the impact the barrier would have on Grade II listed Roundhouse on the Battery nearby.

However, council officers have dismissed the concerns, noting “the application has been assessed by Historic England and the borough council’s conservation officer, neither of whom object regarding the impact on the listed pier” and the plans have now been given full approval.

The wall will stop floodwaters coming up a slipway and flooding businesses on Pier Road and Battery Parade.

The deflector wall is part of a £7.6million plan to restore and protect the long-term future of the Grade II listed structures which started in September last year.

The deflector wall will be formed from rectangular sandstone blocks.

The height of the wall will be approximately 55cm, with a width of up to 75cm.