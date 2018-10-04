Whitby fish and chip restaurants among best in the UK

Two Whitby restaurants have been shortlisted as semi-finalists in the hunt for the UK's best fish and chip restaurant

Trenchers and The Fisherman's Wife have both made it on to the list of four Yorkshire fish and chip restaurants amongst the best in the UK as part of the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Trenchers Restaurant, Whitby

Seafish, the public body that supports the £10b UK seafood industry, compiled the shortlist, which includes Murgatroyds, in Leeds, and the Whetherby Whale in Guiseley.

The four restaurants will now compete against 16 others for a place in the final and the chance to take home the enviable title of the ‘UK’s best fish and chip restaurant’.

To reach this stage of the competition, each restaurant has been carefully assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, including menu development and innovation, responsible sourcing policies, staff training and development and marketing and promotional activity.

Judges will now make visits to each of the restaurants for mystery dining assessments. This next stage of competition judging will whittle down the shortlist and establish the top five fish and chip restaurants who will the receive further in house judging which will decide the placing of the Top 5 and the overall national winner.

The Fisherman's Wife, Whitby

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “The best Fish and Chip Restaurant category is a celebration of the highest quality fish and chip restaurant dining experiences in the UK.

"The industry is perhaps better known for its take away shops; however this category rewards the restaurants that are serving delicious fish and chips as a core menu offering, providing customers with not only a delicious portion of fish and chips, but an excellent dining experience.

"We have 20 exceptional candidates in the semi-final shortlist and we wish them all good luck in the next round of judging.”

Award sponsor Alan Pearce, Field Sales Manager at Goldensheaf, added: “This category rewards businesses committed to providing the highest standard of fish and chip dining experience, coupled what a drive to constantly improve standards and diversify their offering.

"We congratulate these four restaurants in reaching the semi-final and wish them the best of luck in the rest of the competition.”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on 24 January 2019.

To see the full shortlist, click here.