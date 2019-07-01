Whitby enjoys a fabulous Armed Forces Day

Whitby celebrated Armed Forces day with a fabulous event on Dock End on Saturday as locals and visitors enjoyed an event organised by Whitby Town Council.

A range of military organisations were represented, offering visitors the opportunity to chat with them about their experiences and to learn more about life as serving military personnel.

The event was supported by a variety of local organisations.

A selection of stalls were provided by Whitby Civic Society, Boomerang Bags, local businesses and Whitby Town Council, including hook a duck, tombola, environmental awareness, climbing wall, trampolines and pick a flag.

Young people provided a range of fantastic entertainment.

These talented young people all performed with great skill and enthusiasm, deserving a special thank you for the time and effort they gave to rehearse and perform.

The 740 (Whitby) Squadron Air Cadets Marched on to Dock End where they demonstrated their military drill with precision and flair.

Musicians from the Esk Valley Concert Band gave a stirring rendition of The Dam Busters March, which accompanied a flyover by a Hurricane plane.

Pictures by Brian Murfield.