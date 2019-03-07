Whitby & District Caring Together gets royal approval

Whitby & District Caring Together, a voluntary organisation and registered charity that provides help for carers, the people they care for and older people living on their own has won a top royal award.

Working across the whole of the county these organisations, large and small, now join almost four hundred other charities and support groups as proud holders of The Duke of York’s Community Initiative (DOYCI).

Having successfully met the terms of the Initiative’s rigorous assessment criteria, a process that must demonstrate they are well run, of value to their community and an inspiration to others, the winners will not only now be able to display the prestigious scheme’s logo on all its publicity and fund raising material.

It will also be able to apply for financial support from the DOYCI’s in-house grant fund.

Kevin Sharp, chair of the DOYCI Management Board says: “Once again it’s our pleasure to recognise these outstanding community groups on behalf of HRH The Duke of York. In one way or another each and every one of them enhance the lives of the people they serve.

“We look forward to welcoming into the DOYCI family.”

Representatives from the group will receive the award from HRH The Duke of York at a special ceremony that will take place in Spring.