Whitby dance students step up to teaching diplomas

Two young students at the Benson Stage Academy Whitby recently gained Associate Teaching Diplomas with the UKA.

Abbey Emmerson gained a teaching diploma in Classical Ballet. She has been a pupil at the academy since she was three years old.

These Benson Stage Academy students gained distinction marks in the latest examinations.

The examination consisted of a full written portfolio, anatomy, health and safety, music knowledge, choreography, French terminology, knowledge of all regulated ballet grades, warm up and Cool down exercises, common faults and their corrections as well as a full practical demonstration.

Bethany Tiplady, who has also been a pupil at the academy since the age of three, gained a teaching diploma in Freestyle dance.

The examination consisted of a full written portfolio, anatomy, health and safety, music knowledge, choreography, terms and definitions, warm up and cool down exercises, common faults and their corrections as well as a full practical demonstration.

Their teacher, principal Julia Trillo-Howard, said: “Both Abbey and Bethany have trained very hard in preparation for their exams.

“Their commitment and dedication to the art of dance has resulted in them gaining associate teachers in their respective subjects. I am extremely proud of them.”

Ballet exam results:

PRELIMINARY 2 BALLET.

Pass: Chloe Akeroyd, Molly Harrison, Harlow Lonsdale. Commended: Viviann Cole, Anya Liu, Sophie Stringer.

PRELIMINARY 3 BALLET.

Commended: Erin Cooper, Maiya Shaw. Highly Commended: Rebecca Bailey, Bliss Powell, Scarlett Moore, Ellie Peirson, Lily Sedman, Safi Swales.

SILVER MEDAL BALLET.

Commended: Olvia Elcoate, Poppy Farr, Olivia Heselton, Amelie Little, Beth Wallace, Mia Hansell. Highly Commended: Grace Brown, Eva Jones, Rebecca Stephenson. Honours: Emily Britton, Jodi Edmond.

REGULATED BALLET GRADES. Grade 3.

PASS: Roxy Broadley (55). MERIT: Gracie Boocock (79), Ruby Morley (69).

Grade 4 (Saturday Class). PASS: Maddie Nock (58). MERIT: Neve Barnard (78), Katie Beeforth (72), Amber Clews (74), Saskia Harland (70), Poppy Little (74), Hannah Mead (71), Tilly Lou-Noble (73), Leah Storr (73). DISTINCTION: Mia Clews (91)

Grade 4 (Friday Class). PASS: Janaya Jay (57), Emily Leather (53). MERIT: Gracie Brown (68), Eve Nock (61), Libby Marsay (71). DISTINCTION: Lola Gildroy (86), Jessie Price (81).

Grade 8 (Friday class). DISTINCTION: Xavia Crossling (87), Harriet Oakley (88), Phoebe Russell (86).

Grade 8 (Tuesday class). MERIT: Asta Hobbs-Hart (75), Hannah Wharrick (69). DISTINCTION: Rachel Ashburner (82), Josh Emmerson (82), Aida Kirby (88), Bethany Tiplady (87), Yasmin Tonna (83). Associate Teaching Diploma Classical Ballet UKA: Abbey Emmerson.