Whitby dance centre celebrates 23 years

The LP Dance Centre is celebrating 23 years of dancing, here in Whitby.

The highly successful dance school, run by brother and sister team Kevin Page and Valerie Laws, has been teaching the people of Whitby to dance for more than two decades.

“We have been very blessed over the 23 years” said Valerie and Kevin.

“Not only with the people and families who have given us their tremendous support over the years, but our staff and helpers both old and new – who have always gone above and beyond”.

Kevin and Valerie, who have been teaching dance in the area for more than 40 years, have got their hands full for 2018.

“There’s never a dull moment and always something going on,” said Kevin.

“Whether it’s our freestyle dancers competing nationally, our ballroom children heading off to Blackpool in Grand Finals or our NATD examinations here at the studio, the studio is still bursting with students after 23 years.”

And it is true to say that age is no barrier.

Whether you are aged three or 93, if you haven’t taken up dancing yet there is still time to learn.

Visit www.lpdancecentre.com/ to find out more.

