Whitby court list

The following people from the Whitby area have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

Lee Michael Jefferson, 22, of Auckland Way, Whitby: committed to prison for 44 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £250 in compensation for seven counts of theft/attempted theft, one drug offence and two of carrying a blade.

Steven Parker, 38, of Priory Park, Grosmont: fined £576, ordered to pay a surcharge of £57 and costs of £85 for breaching a restraining order.

James Stewart, 25, of St Peters Road, Whitby: community order made, ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid workand pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 26 months for drink driving.