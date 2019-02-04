Whitby community helps to raise funds for Josh Williamson who loses battle to bone cancer aged 14

A 14-year-old boy from Goathland has recently lost his battle to incurable multifocal osteosarcoma.

Josh Williamson sadly passed away on Saturday February 2 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with bone cancer.

The funds raised will go towards various expenses - plot digging, headstone and to create some special memories of Josh.

His battle began in August 2016 and since then received many treatments options including chemotherapy and becoming an amputee.

Now a fundraising page has been set up to help the Williamson and Helm family with Josh's funeral expenses.

Josh's mum, Anna Helm, says that the family are "absolutely speechless at everyone's generosity" on the page which has raised £2,300.

On the page it says: "Words from Anna: “Thank you so much Nic for thinking of us & everyone who has donated. It really is very much appreciated.

Josh at his local primary school in September as part of the Be Bold, Go Gold campaign.

"Although part of Josh’s funeral will be funded by the Co-operative, there is an endless list of unfunded necessities. We do feel awkward, as we’ve had so much support from the community over the past two years both in raising money to make memories ‘with’ Josh & messages of love and support, so we do feel incredibly awkward accepting financial help again.

"This money will go towards various expenses - plot digging, headstone and also to create some special memories ‘of’ Josh - I hope to get a memory teddy made and his fingerprint is already held at a jewellers just waiting to be turned into something special.

"No matter if it doesn’t come anyway near it’s target (which shocked me!) every penny will help and will not be spent on anything frivolous. Thank you so much lovely people.”

Earlier this year, the mum-of-four spearheaded a nationwide campaign within Whitby throughout September which raised over £6,000.

She promoted the 'Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month', set up by Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), to raise awareness of all children who have cancer.

Donations can be made on the JustGiving page, here for Josh's funeral and memories.