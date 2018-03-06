Whitby Coliseum to host screening of two domestic abuse films

Whitby’s Coliseum Centre will tomorrow (Wed) screen two locally-shot films, aimed at raising awareness of some of the domestic abuse issues that are prevalent in our communities.

Yorkshire Coast Homes and Independent Domestic Abuse Services chose the short film medium as the most effective platform to give examples of the warning signs of domestic abuse while also challenging the attitudes and beliefs about its acceptability in our society.

The films illustrate two different but equally damaging examples of abuse and how each can remain hidden or even accepted within differing age and social groups.

Anybody wishing to preview these films can go along to the Coliseum Centre tomorrow - the films will start at 4pm.