Whitby Coastguard respond to speedboat taking on water

Whitby Coastguard Team responded to reports of a speedboat taking on water in Whitby yesterday morning.

The team were called by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre as well as Whitby RNLI's ILB and ALB were also requested.

Upon arrival at the scene, Coastguards found the boat was under power and making it's own way back into Whitby Harbour but as a precaution the vessel was escorted by the RNLI ILB.

Initially the vessel was brought in to Tate Hill sands where the issue of taking on water was addressed.

Coastguards ascertained what had happened, checked everyone was OK and gave some safety advice.

The boat was then escorted by the RNLI ILB up to Whitby Marina where the boat was rehoused on it's trailer after it's difficulties had been rectified.

A spokesperson from the Whitby Coastguard Team said: "If you are setting to sea, please remember in addition to checking the weather and tidal conditions to be adequately equipped for the activity you are going to undertake.

"Also ensure you have means of communication, such as a fixed DSC VHF, a charged mobile phone, flares, powerful torch and Personal Locator Beacon.

"Remember if you see anyone in trouble on the coast dial 999 and ask the Coastguard."