The Whitby team joined Redcar and Staithes coastguard teams who had been tasked by the Humber Operations room in Bridlington to attend the scene at 2.10pm on Wednesday July 14.

They had received reports of a dog who had gone over the cliff at Runswick Bay.

A rope rescue technician managed to retrieve the dog safe and well and reunite it with its owners.

Photo from the scene by Redcar coastguard.

The coastguard is reminding people to keep their dog(s) on a lead at all times when walking along a cliff.