Whitby chippy controversy - NatWest ‘should have donated old bank chambers to people of town in trust’

Re: NatWest Bank - change of use proposal to a Papas fish and chip restaurant.

Public letters of objection reached nearly 500 with over 480 against the submitted proposal.

There were also more than 500 customer objections to the NatWest Bank closing this valuable branch and the continuation of the two cash machines.

Scarborough Council often request that the public give them feedback on proposals for development and change of Whitby town services.

But who really does listen to the views of Whitby people?

If we take the very narrow planning view of Mr David Walker, any town centre building that could be turned physically into a cafe/restaurant should be given permission to open and trade.

It is interesting that planning takes a very different view with supermarkets where economic market size limitation is taken into account with any new store submission proposal.

It is debatable that 50 new jobs will be created given the seasonality of the proposed business, at best they will be part-time zero hours seasonal jobs.

It does seem unjust that the family businesses who have spent years and years building up their fish and chip businesses are now faced with larger external company operators, who want to cream off their visitor trade.

This is not what local people want.

They want to see a variety of services retained in the town for all round year use to attract people into Whitby in the dark winter months.

Given that NatWest was financially bailed out by the great British public purse on a grand scale, I think they should have donated the old bank chambers to the people of Whitby in trust for the greater good of this historical town’s people.

Malcolm Joyce

Valley Bridge Parade

Scarborough