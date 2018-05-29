Whitby celebrates a wonderful Royal wedding day

As the UK got ready last Saturday for the wedding of the year, so did the pupils at the LP Dance Centre in Whitby.

The team at the studio held three parties throughout the day, dedicated to its different groups of pupils.

Colebrooke Media Celebrates the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the morning it was the ballroom children’s turn to party, the afternoon was dedicated to the drama students from Colebrooke Media and the evening for the adults’ dance night.

The dance centre was decorated with red, white and blue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

Principal Valerie Laws said: “Union Jack flags covered the ballroom. It was a fantastic day, the atmosphere was fantastic for all three parties”.

Children and adults turned out in great British style and showed up in costume as various characters, with visits from The Spice Girls, Prince Charles and Camilla – even Prince George – all got a picture with The Queen on the balcony.