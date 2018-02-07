Whitby CCG facing 'significant' financial challenges, but 'remains committed' to hospital redevelopment

Whitby Clinical Commisioning Group has admitted it faces “significant financial challenges” as it forecasts a deficit of £3.8million by March 2019.

But the CCG insists that despite increasing budget pressures, it “remains committed” to the redevelopment of Whitby Hospital, despite admitting that “difficult decisions” lie ahead.

CCG Chief Officer, Janet Probert said: “For the first time since its formation in 2013, the CCG is forecasting a deficit (overspending) for the year ending March 31 2019 of £3.8million, with any deficit having to be paid back in future years.

“This deficit is mainly the result of an increase in patients being referred for planned care together with a general increase in the number of emergency hospital admissions. We have also seen an increase in the amount and cost of prescribing medication, specialist out of area inpatient mental health services and continuing healthcare.”

The CCG insists that working with local GPs and the public to identify spending priorities remains a priority moving forward. Mrs probert added: “[This will] ensure that we use our finite resource on the health services that make the most difference to our population.”

A public meeting is set to take place on Friday February 23 from 6.30pm to 8pm to discuss the delays in the redevelopment at Whitby Hospital.

Elected representatives, along with CCG members and local councillors are due to attend the meeting.

It will be held at the Northern Lights Suite inside Whitby Pavilion.

You can also contact the CCG with your views. These can be emailed to hrwccg.feedback@nhs.net or sent in writing to Communications and

Engagement, HRW CCG, Civic Centre, Stone Cross, Northallerton, DL6 2UU.