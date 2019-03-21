Whitby Cadet Flight Sergeant earns promotion to highest rank possible

Cadet Flight Sergeant Michael Swales of 740 (Whitby) Squadron of the Air Training Corps took part in a wing board with the Wing Commander in Driffield.

The interview was assessing his suitability for the rank of Cadet Warrant Officer – the highest rank a Cadet can receive in the ATC.

To receive a recommendation for this rank, a Cadet must have worked up to the rank of Cadet Flight Sergeant as a Staff Cadet (over 18 years old), having similar responsibilities of a member of staff.

After a lot of hard work, FS Swales passed his interview and received the rank of Cadet Warrant Officer.

The Cadets and staff of 740 (Whitby) Squadron thank him for the many years of hard work given to the Squadron.