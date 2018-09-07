Whitby businesses promoting 'Be bold, Go Gold' cancer campaign

A mum from Goathland has promoted a nationwide campaign within Whitby.

Anna Helm has spread the word about Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, set up by Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG).

Josh Williamson and mum Anna Helm are joined by Joe Botham of Bothams of Whitby. Picture by Richard Ponter 1837101c

The cancer charity is asking people across the UK to get involved in its “Be Bold. Go Gold” campaign.

She decided to “spread awareness of childhood cancer and raise some money in the process” due to her son currently battling cancer.

Her son, Josh Williamson, has incurable multifocal osteosarcoma (bone cancer) and was diagnosed two years ago.

Since his diagnosis Josh has received many treatments options including chemotherapy, and 18 months ago he also became an amputee.

Bothams of Whitby shop window has been decorated with special golden cakes Picture by Richard Ponter 1837101d.

Anna describes him as “our little miracle”.

The mum-of-four said: “I just want to do my part for the area.

“This campaign is not for Josh but for all childhood cancer research.

“We know that it’s not going to help Josh. We’re just in the situation but other kids are in similar situations too.

“This month CCLG have set up the Go Gold campaign which I want to support and raise awareness of for all children who have cancer.

“I know that the funds will go directly to the children and research.”

Businesses in Whitby and the surrounding area have got involved in the campaign running events and dressing shop windows in the fitting gold theme.

Some businesses have ordered campaign kits which include posters, gold ribbon pins and wristbands.

The gold ribbon is the internationally recognised symbol for childhood cancer. During childhood cancer awareness month, during each September, people are encouraged to wear a gold ribbon to help raise awareness.

Botham’s of Whitby and Whitby Jet Store have created golden window displays to promote the campaign.

A spokesperson from Whitby Jet Store said: “We love to do fundraisers for charities”. They became involved after they saw Anna’s post on Facebook.

“On Saturday 22 September we are also doing a raffle to win some Swarovski earrings and cakes sale to raise more money for the cause.”

Harper Brown Health and Beauty are running a gold theme raffle, guess the gold sweets in the jar competition and painting gold nails, with each client donating if they are going gold.

Laura Atkinson, Beauty Therapist at Harper Brown Health and Beauty, said: “Hopefully it will all help a fantastic cause.”

Flossies Farm Shop and Tea Garden, Cloughton, are selling gold cupcakes, gold ribbons and wrist bands.

There are also many other businesses involved in Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.