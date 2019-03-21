Whitby brother and sister performing arts stars win US scholarships

Brother and sister Finley and Scarlett Miller, of Whitby, continue to wow in the world of performing arts.

They recently attended Move It, the biggest dance convention in the UK.

Finley, 12, was scouted by Simon Cowell’s SyCo company for the next series of the Greatest Dancer and both Finley and Scarlett, 16 – students at Eskdale School – were also scouted by The Hollywood Tour company and offered part scholarships to train in Los Angeles over the summer.

Finley and Scarlett have been dancing since they were old enough to walk.

Both train at Starstruck Performing Arts.

Their teachers are Hayley Miller and Suzy Corrigan.

Finley has played Michael Banks in Sir Cameron Mackintosh hit musical Mary Poppins were he toured the UK and internationally.

They train six days a week and are both looking to both have a career in performing arts.

They also both train at NDC in Hartlepool and their singing teacher is Sandra Stewart and ballet teacher Natasha creek of St Hilda’s Studio.