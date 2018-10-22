Whitby B&B wins Yorkshire hidden gem crown at glitzy awards

The Rosslyn House has brought pride to Whitby after being crowned winner of the Yorkshire Hidden Gem category at the eviivo Awards in London.

Rosslyn House, run by Vanessa Gummer, finished top of the list within the Yorkshire Hidden Gem category after judging by a panel of industry experts.

Estbek House in Sandsend was among the nominees in the hidden gem category.

Paul Saxby, Events Director at eviivo said: “With thousands of new independent, authentic and exciting places to stay opening every year it’s great to see our industry thriving and evolving.

“All the properties shortlisted for the Yorkshire Hidden Gem award are a true credit to their owners, managers, and the staff that run them, and we are privileged to be able to recognise them at this year’s eviivo Awards.

“Congratulations to Vanessa Gummer on the well-deserved win, Rosslyn House is a real cracker, and well worthy of taking the coveted crown.”

David Weston, awards judge and Chairman of the Bed & Breakfast Association said: “With over 1,000 new B&Bs opening since 2015, it is great to see that the sector is enjoying a revival.”

Rosslyn House is an old Victorian house on Whitby’s Abbey Terrace, boasting many original features.