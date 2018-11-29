Whitby author Joly shortlisted for top award

A Whitby author has been shortlisted for a prestigious national competition.

Joly Braime is one of three writers listed in this year’s Peggy Chapman-Andrews Award for a First Novel section of the Bridport Prize competition with his novel The Tin Face Parade.

Mr Braime has won a cash prize plus a manuscript appraisal from The Literary Consultancy to help him shape and develop his novel. He will also attend an Industry Day in London to meet editors, publishers and other writers.

He is a freelance writer/editor working across print and online, and has written on a broad range of subjects, from Viking dialect, personal finance and forgotten beer recipes to long-distance hiking routes and how to avoid offending bees.