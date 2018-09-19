Whitby artists’s coastal paintings sales to help Wetwheels

Local artist Hilary Thorpe hopes to boost the funds of the Wetwheels Yorkshire charity by raising money during her exhibition to be held in Goathland from this Friday (Sep 21) to Sunday.

Hilary’s exhibition, which is entitled Paintings from the Coast, showcases recent work of mainly-marine themed works from around the Yorkshire coast.

Racing to Whitby, by Hilary Thorpe.

The Wetwheels Yorkshire charity runs a specially adapted motor launch to help get less able people out on the water.

It has proved very popular since its arrival in Whitby earlier this year. Hilary will be donating 5% from sales and is also hosting a cream tea during the show to raise further funds for the charity.

Before moving to Whitby in 2014, Hilary lived in Cowes on the Isle of Wight where she was well known for capturing the yacht racing in the Solent.

She has enjoyed seeking out some of the sailing events on the Yorkshire coast such as the Scarborough and Whitby Yacht Club regattas.

Hilary Thorpe

Hilary said: “It has been fun painting some of the local regattas and I am still enjoying getting to know the coast north and south of Whitby. I have explored Northumberland this summer and I also like to paint around North Gare and Filey Brigg as well as Whitby.”

The exhibition has a broad range of work from greeting cards, limited edition prints and framed original paintings.

Goathland Old Reading room is situated on The Green near the public car park. The exhibition is open Friday, through to Sunday, from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

Cream teas are being served on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm, with a late opening tonight from 6pm to 8pm with refreshments.

Hilary paints primarily on location also known as plein air painting.

She works out in the elements, to capture how that feels in her work.

Her paintings are mostly completed in one sitting and these are the paintings that are framed.

She paints mostly with acrylics on paper but also enjoys pen and watercolour wash especially in her sketchbooks.

You can see more of Hilary’s work on her website www.hilarythorpe.co.uk or follow her on Facebook (HilaryThorpePaintings).