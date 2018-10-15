Whitby artist Kate wins RAW talent place at show

The best emerging artistic talent will be showcasing their work at a respected annual three day show later this month – and Whitby-based artist Kate Smith, is one of the 12 RAW Talent artists involved.

Kate, who has been mentored by the team at art@York as part of the RAW Talent programme, will be exhibiting and selling her work alongside more than 100 established artists at Yorkshire’s largest art show at York Racecourse from October 26.

Kate Smith's artwork.

Supported by art&York organisers, Victoria Robinson and Emily Stubbs, the RAW Talent programme provides these 12 winning up and coming artists the opportunity to grow their passion into a business by providing business support and expert mentoring as well as subsidised space at the hugely successful art&York show.

“We have been creating art events in Yorkshire for over ten years, which have grown from their beginnings in Holmfirth to the show we now hold in York and over that time, emerging artists have been asking for advice on key areas such as presentation, pricing, trade, and marketing,” explained Victoria, “so RAW Talent grew out of not only our own experiences of running and taking part in other shows but also on the real needs of emerging artists,” says co-founder Victoria.

art&York has already launched the careers of 36 emerging artists over the past three years and inspired countless numbers of visitors.

This year’s award winners represent a number of different genres including painting, textiles, print making, drawing, sculpture and photography.

Kate, a painter from Whitby, says: “The mentoring I received on the RAW Talent programme has enabled me to focus on what I wanted to achieve as an artist, to lift the restraints I was placing on myself and instead have the confidence to develop the large scale pieces I really wanted to produce.

“It was also good to gets some tips on the art business and make new friends and contacts.”

RAW Talent artists can benefit from engaging with the public, as well as potential buyers, and also meeting professional artists.