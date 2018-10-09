Whitby Art Society facing up to self-portrait challenge for exhibition

Whitby Art Society are having a very different exhibition at the Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby, running from today (Oct 9) to Sunday November 4.

Each member will show a self-portrait alongside a work more typical of their normal production for the exhibition, On the Face of it.

Members of Whitby Art Society are displaying self-portraits as part of their new exhibition, On the Face of it

A very daunting undertaking, but lots of members have risen to this challenge.

There is a meet the artists/preview tonight (Fri) at 7pm. All welcome.

The society is also inviting children to a free art fun day – part of the 2018 Big Draw Festival – at Pannett Art Gallery which is running this Saturday and Sunday (Oct 13 and 14) from 11am to 4pm.

Materials will be provided.

Members of the art society will be involved in the art fun day and thought visitors may enjoy seeing if they can find the self portraits in the exhibition.

The Big Draw Festival is a huge international event. Click here for more information.