Whitby area GP practices set to close for one afternoon

Heartbeat Alliance is reminding patients in the Whitby area that a number of GP practices will be closed or have altered services between midday and 6.30pm on Tuesday January 22 due to important staff training.

Out of hours cover has been arranged for patients who require urgent medical attention between these hours. This can be accessed by calling the usual practice number where you will be re-directed to a call handling service. They will provide appropriate healthcare advice and direct patients to the most appropriate service for their needs. Normal GP service will resume the following day.

Altered services on January 22 are as follows:

· Danby Surgery – open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but there will be no GP on the premises

· Egton Surgery – open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but no GP on the premises

· Staithes Surgery – open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but no GP on the premises

· Whitby Group Practice - open for the collection of prescriptions and the nursing team are seeing patients by appointment but no GP on the premises

· Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice – open for medication collections and routine enquires but no GP on the premises.