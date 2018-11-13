Whitby and North Yorkshire businesses win out at Welcome To Yorkshire's White Rose Awards

Businesses in and around the Whitby area are celebrating success once again at the White Rose Awards.

Estbek House, in Sandsend, walked away for a second year running with the Inns and Restaurants with Rooms award, beating The Ellerby County Inn to the award.

The management and staff at The Ellerby, however, had reason to celebrate still, as they walked away as highly-commended in the Outstanding Customer Service award.

Also highly-commended was Eighteen97, in Goathland, in the Guest Accommodation of the Year award, coming in ahead of Dillons of Whitby and Orchard Lodge in Flixton.

The Holiday Park of the Year award found its way to North Yorkshire too, with Vale of Pickering Caravan Park winning out on the night.

Heading up the finalists for Scarborough was the Open Air Theatre, which made it to the shortlist in the Tourism Event of the Year category. However, it couldn't find a place in the winners list.

Also up for a gong was the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival, in the Arts and Culture award, however they too missed out on a winners or highly-commended spot.

The ceremony, held on Monday night at Harrogate Convention Centre, was attended by more than a thousand people, including stars from Great British Bake Off, Yorkshire football and cricket, and record-breaking racing star Mark Johnston.

Guests were also treated to world class performances from Mercury nominee Kate Rusby, the Yorkshire Regiment, Queen Margaret’s Performing Arts Choir and Huddersfield dance troop Scandalous Productions.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “Every single winner and finalist this evening deserves huge congratulations, they are all stars of Yorkshire and the UK’s tourism industry and should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

"Yorkshire has some of the best food and drink, accommodation, arts and attractions in the world thanks to the fantastic effort of our members and I hope they are as proud as we are of everything we achieve together to keep our county a number one visitor destination.”