Whitby Abbey to host live music this weekend - and you could get into free as part of Fish and Ships Festival

Whitby Abbey, which has recently undergone a £1.6m refurbishment, is getting involved with the town’s Fish and Ships Festival this weekend.

Between 1.30 and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, visitors to the abbey will be treated to musical performances from the Marske Fishermens Choir, Men of Staithes, Ramshackle Shantymen and Monkeys First.

Whitby in Bloom and the English Companions Society will be on hand to talk all things Anglo-Saxon, from diet to ships.

And you can get into the grounds free this weekend.

Residents who live in the TS13, YO21 or YO22 postcode will admitted for no charge as part of the festival if you can produce proof of your postcode.

Delphine Jasmin-Belisle, English Heritage Site Manager at Whitby Abbey, said: “This is always such a lovely weekend and we really enjoy meeting our locals and catching up with old friends.

“This year we are even more excited to show off our new museum and shop as well as watching our visitors enjoying our popular ammonite tour.”

The abbey’s refurbishment has seen a new shop, interactive museum and an ammonite trail.