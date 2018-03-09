Whitby Abbey commended at national awards

Whitby Abbey has been commended in the 'Best Event' category at the prestigious UK Heritage Awards 2018.

The awards were handed out at a ceremony celebrating the best heritage experiences and places to stay in the UK, hosted at Goldsmith’s Hall in London.

The Illuminated Abbey event for Halloween was commended by the judges as it “brought Bram Stoker’s Dracula to life, revisiting the Abbey’s history with theatrical characters in a spectacle that could be enjoyed by the whole town.”

Delphine Jasmin-Belisle, site manager at Whitby Abbey said: “We were delighted to have been nominated and thrilled to have been commended for ‘Best Event’.

“Whitby Abbey has a rich and diverse historical legacy and our events, of which Illuminated Abbey is a major commitment for us, are a brilliant way for us to welcome visitors of all ages and interests to the Abbey.

“We value too the support of the Whitby community who are loyal supporters of the Abbey – and we look forward to continuing to welcome all our visitors to Whitby Abbey with a diverse and fascinating series of events in 2018.”

The UK Heritage Awards are arranged by the UK’s leading heritage, tourism and destination marketing company, Visit Heritage, publisher of best-selling heritage guide Hudson’s and the UK’s independent hotel guide, Signpost.

This year’s awards were handed out across thirteen categories; nine UK Heritage Awards and four hotel awards recognized by Signpost.

The judging panel for the awards was led by Norman Hudson OBE.