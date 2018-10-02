Where you can find out more about Wetwheels boat named by Princess Anne in Whitby

Wetwheels Yorkshire has just completed its first three months of operations since arriving in Whitby in June.

During that time, Wetwheels Yorkshire has taken almost 800 people onto the water and, of the disabled participants that have enjoyed the opportunity to access the sea for the first time, almost 40% are those living with ‘profound and complex’ impairments.

Its inaugural year included a Royal Naming Ceremony on August 1, Yorkshire Day, when HRH Princess Anne visited Whitby.

Wetwheels supporters and Royal fans enjoyed a fabulous day that was very well attended.

Anyone who would like to find out more about Wetwheels Yorkshire including a review of its first season, crew applications for 2019 and other useful information, we will be holding a Friends Of WetWheels Yorkshire meeting at Cross Butt Stables, Whitby, on Sunday October 7 from 7.30pm. This venue is fully accessible, all welcome.