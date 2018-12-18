Where to recycle your Christmas trees around Yorkshire

Want to know where you can recycle your Christmas trees across North Yorkshire?

Here’s our handy guide.

Whitby Household Waste Recycling Centre, Discovery Way, Whitby: open every day 8.30am to 4pm except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. October to March.

Burniston Household Waste Recycling Centre, Burinston Road, Scarborough: Open every day 8.30am to 4pm except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. October to March,

Seamer Carr Household Waste Recycling, Dunslow Road, Scarborough: Open every day 8.30am to 4pm except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

RB Recycling Scarborough Limited, Salter Road, Eastfield: Open as normal Thursday and Friday this week (Dec 20 & 21), closed from Dec 22 to Jan 1, back open as normal from Jan 2.

Thornton-le-Dale household waste recycling centre, Outgang Lane, Thornton-le-Dale: Open everyday 8.30am to 4pm except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Wombleton household waste recycling centre, Cockerhill Lane, Wombleton: Open every day 8.30am to 4pm except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. 8.30am to 4pm

Malton and Norton household waste recycling centre, Pasture Lane, Malton: Open everyday 8.30am to 4pm except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Sowerby household waste recycling centre, Ox Moor Plantation Lane: Open every day 8.30am to 4pm except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Ripon household waste recycling centre, Dallamires Crescent, Dallamires Lane, Ripon: Open every day 8.30am to 4pm except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Harrogate household waste recycling centre, Wetherby Road, Harrogate: Open 8.30am to 4pm everyday except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

West Harrogate household waste recycling centre, Pennypot Lane, Harrogate: Open 8.30am to 4pm everyday except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Tadcaster household waste recycling centre, Station Road Industrial Estate: Open 8.30am to 4pm everyday except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.