Where to attend remembrance day services

This year Remembrance Day has particular significance: November 11 will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Services of remembrance will be held in:

Filey

Sunday November 11, 9.30am – service at St Oswald’s Church, Church Hill, followed by parade to the Memorial Garden on Murray Street for remembrance, the laying of wreaths and two minutes silence at 11.00am.

Sunday November 11 , 5.30pm – torchlight parade from Filey Bus Station to the Memorial Garden on Murray Street for a short remembrance event. People are requested to arrive at the Bus Station by 5.15pm. Battery powered light batons will be handed out free of charge to the first 200 people, who will have the opportunity to make a donation to The Royal British Legion.

Pickering and Thornton le Dale

Sunday November 11

Wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Thornton le Dale starting at 10:40am.

10am Eucharist at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Pickering, will include a Centennial Act of Remembrance. The official Pickering memorial stone is within the church.

Two-minute silence will be held at the top of Pickering Market Place, gathering at 10.45am.

2pm: Remembrance Day service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church. Followed by a parade to the Memorial Hall ending in a short service and wreath laying ceremony.

Scarborough

Sunday November 4, noon – laying of crosses in the Garden of Remembrance, Alma Square.

Saturday November 10, 6pm - Royal Albert Hall-style centenary service, Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa. This is a free, ticketed only event. Tickets are available from Scarborough Spa box office (small admin fee applies for printing and postage).

Sunday November 11, 9.30am – moving service of remembrance at Queen Street Methodist Hall involving the joining together and blessing of standards and wreaths, a drumhead ceremony and poppies falling during the silence period. Followed at 10.35am by a parade to the Lifeboat House, Foreshore Road and the laying of wreaths on the sea.

Sunday November 11, 11am – annual Royal British Legion remembrance service, Oliver’s Mount war memorial.

Seamer

Sunday November 11, Seamer and Irton War Memorial Hall, from 10.45am.

Service of Remembrance and also marking the centenary of the signing of the Armistice in 1918. The Memorial Rolls dedicated in 1923 have been updated to include those who fell in the World War 1939-45 with additional names to the list of the fallen from World War One. They will be rededicated by the Rev Andrew Moreland.

The service of Remembrance will be led by the Rev Richard Firth from St Martin’s Church, with the Rev Mary Jackman from Seamer Methodist Church.

There will be representatives of the local uniformed organisations.

Everyone is invited to attend.

At 12.30pm, it is hoped that the bells of St Martin’s Church will join the national commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice when bells will ring out in unison from churches and cathedrals in villages, towns and cities across the country.

Whitby

Sunday November 11, 10.15am – armistice commemoration at the War Memorial, Dock End.

Sunday November 11, 2.30pm – remembrance service at St Mary’s Church.