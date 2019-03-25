Wheelie bins: Here's how many 'missed collections' in Scarborough borough are the fault of the lorry crews

Almost 95% of missed bin collections reported to Scarborough Council in 2018 were the fault of the homeowner, not the refuse team, authority figures show.

The borough council made the claim in response to a Freedom of Information request about how many reported missed collections were made last year.

The authority claims that by using tracking data in the bin lorries it concluded that 94.5% of the more than 1,600 claims were not genuine misses.

Instead, bins may not have been put out correctly, or at all, or in other cases may have been contaminated, such as non-recyclable materials visible in a blue recycling bin.

In total, 91 bins were missed from the 2,950,480 collections made in 2018 across the borough, a rate of 3.1 for every 100,000 collections.

In response to the FoI a council spokesman said: “Missed bins that are reported to the council are very different to bins that have actually been missed by our collection crews.

“Analysis from 2018, following the implementation of our InCab system for all refuse and recycling collection services, indicates that of the 1,682 reported missed bins, 1,591 had been reported by our collection crews as not being able to be collected, due to user error such as contamination or not being presented.

“As a result, figures provided relate to bins that have actually been missed.”

The figures show that most of the misses occurred in the first six months of the year.

Between January and June, 80 collections were missed with just 11 left by crews between July and December.

No bins were missed at all between September and November.

The 91 missed in 2018 is a drop from 2017 when crews missed 178 bins during their rounds, the highest figure since 2014. However, in 2017 3,299 reports of missed bins were made to Scarborough Council so the overall collection rate was slightly higher than in 2018 at 94.7%.

So far in 2019, 14 collections were missed in January.